Atlanta Falcons in NFC South driver's seat after win over New Orleans
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints 26-24 and with the win put themselves in control of the NFC South. While the Bucs currently hold the division the Falcons will face Tampa on Thursday night. Atlanta will follow this game with another divisional matchup against the struggling Carolina Panthers.
Win the next two games and you're sitting at 4-2 with the NFC South lead and hold all the early division tiebreakers. Being able to beat the Bucs and Panthers gives the Falcons complete control and ends all of the early concern that this team wouldn't live up to expectations.
Atlanta surviving New Orleans allows the Falcons to decide who will take control of the NFC South
Considering the way the season started at home against the Steelers, Atlanta couldn't hope for a better outcome. You're sitting at 2-2 with the ability to completely flip the season in the next two weeks. Going from arguably the most disappointing start in the last five years to being in control of the division and looking like a real playoff contender.
It makes the blown call and late failure against the Kansas City Chiefs all the more painful. One missed call or converted 4th-and-short from being 3-1 on the season. Atlanta, however, remains in a surprisingly great position.
What has made the start of the season hopeful is the fact Atlanta is hanging in games and winning without their offense playing well. Kirk Cousins hasn't played his best ball yet and Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson are far from living up to expectations.
Patience, however, is wearing thin with Atlanta's offense needing to find new life Thursday for the Falcons to have a realistic shot of taking the NFC South. Tampa has been explosive offensively and finding ways to create consistent turnovers.
As daunting as it might be the possibility of taking over the division is possible thanks to a win in New Orleans and the leg of Younghoe Koo.