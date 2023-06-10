Atlanta Falcons: Jalen Mayfield switches positions in attempt to save roster spot
By Nick Halden
One of the more interesting pieces of roster news from the Atlanta Falcons over the last week was a position switch for Jalen Mayfield. Mayfield was drafted as a former tackle but the Falcons opted to start the rookie at left guard. A move that Matt Ryan and the entire offense paid for with one of the ugliest seasons you will see from an offensive lineman.
Fast forward a year and Mayfield missed the 2022 season with an injury and wasn't a contributor for the entire season. Now heading into year three after drafting Matthew Bergeron there was reason to wonder if Mayfield's time with Atlanta might be at an end.
With solid starting options locked in and far more reliable backups at guard, it would have been an uphill battle for Mayfield to make the roster as a guard. However, Atlanta opted to move Mayfield back to his original tackle position clearly needing a swing option with Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary locked in as the starters.
Having Mayfield switch back to tackle in an effort to reset what has been a bust of a draft pick is a great decision. It will allow Mayfield to attempt to play a position he is likely far more comfortable at and have a legitimate shot now of competing for a roster spot.
This doesn't wipe away all of the concerns and mistakes of the first two seasons but it does give the third-year player one last shot at resetting his career. Perhaps a move back to tackle will be a reset for the still-young offensive lineman and give Jalen a real chance to make the roster.
With limited depth at tackle the road for Mayfield to make the roster at the position is far easier and provides a bit of hope that perhaps Mayfield isn't the complete draft bust the third-year player has appeared to be.