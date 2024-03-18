Atlanta Falcons land defensive star in mock draft after Kirk Cousins signing
By Nick Halden
Pick #74 Javon Bullard-S
How much trust does this new coaching staff have in Hellams as a starting safety? There is no questioning his early production and surprise impact last season. However, there are clear concerns as well that should make the team look for depth either in a cheap veteran or in a pick such as this one.
Bullard can be moved around the secondary and has played a lot of meaningful snaps in high-leverage moments. Giving the safety a shot at winning a starting job would make sense if they don't believe in their current options.
Pick #79 D.J. James-CB
With Jeff Okudah leaving in free agency the Falcons could use depth. Clark Phillips and Dee Alford have both shown promise but neither player is a sure starter. Mike Hughes is still on the roster as well though it wouldn't be shocking to see the veteran cut at some point in the near future.
Pick #109 Mehki Wingo-DL
David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett give Atlanta a scary starting duo on the defensive interior. However, as we saw last season with the Jarrett injury this is a team that is lacking depth at the position. Wingo can be drafted and expected to make the roster as a depth piece.