Atlanta Falcons land defensive star in mock draft after Kirk Cousins signing
By Nick Halden
Pick #143 Luke McCaffrey-WR
Atlanta needs receiver depth and Luke is a prospect that fits Atlanta's system and could be developed into a 3rd option. It seems doubtful he remains on the board this long but if so the Falcons would be wise to continue stocking up at the position.
Pick #187 Joe Milton-QB
At some point, the Falcons need to take a quarterback to sit behind their veterans and develop. Kirk Cousins is a short-term answer and the Falcons would be wise to draft a quarterback in each of the next two years. Milton is a very rough prospect but his arm strength and athletic ability still make him an exciting prospect.
Pick #197 George Holani-RB
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgier are more than enough to carry the rushing attack for Zac Robinson. This team needs a third option at the position they are okay with sitting on the bench for the majority of the time. They could look at Avery Williams as that option or add someone like Holani late in the draft. His explosive ability could make him an occasional weapon in Robinson's offense.