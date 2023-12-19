Atlanta Falcons land quarterback of the future in first mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #140 Safety Georgia Tykee Smith
In a similar spot last season, the Falcons opted to draft a former Alabama safety that is looking to be a steal. Yes, the Falcons have Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, and Hellams at safety currently. However, this team has proven to need great secondary depth and Smith is a solid fit.
Neither Grant nor Hellams have been clear starters this season. Both have struggled at times and having Smith in the mix is great depth for Atlanta.
What needs does Atlanta have left?
This is where we will end our first mock with Atlanta having fixed their receiver and defensive line depth. The Falcons found their quarterback of the future and are left with one obvious splashy move needed in free agency. Go out and find an elite edge rusher and be willing to pay what it takes to fix this pass rush.
If the Falcons can do this as well as bring back Jeff Okudah the team will have the most complete roster they have had since the 2017 season.