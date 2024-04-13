Atlanta Falcons land surprising weapon in all offensive mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #43 Adonai Mitchell
Despite the moves at the position the Falcons need at least one contributor and depth at receiver in this draft. While there are better fits for this team Mitchell being on the board was a bit of a surprise and fits Atlanta's move to add speed. The former Texas Longhorn and Georgia Bulldog has played in a lot of important games and finds a way to make a play. As the third or fourth option, it is hard to have a more talented player.
Pick #74 Jalen McMillan
Another move at receiver is to add a player that should be a great depth piece. The Falcons are going to carry far more receivers this year in Zac Robinson's system. You are going to have three starting receivers and at least three players on your bench that you believe can step in. The starters right now are Rondale Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London.
Who are your backup options? With these two draft picks the Falcons have added two players to compete with Moore for the third role with the losers serving as important depth pieces for the roster.