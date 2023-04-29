Atlanta Falcons legend forecasted the team's fourth-round pick
Jamal Anderson, an Atlanta Falcons legend who was taken in the seventh round of the 1994 NFL Draft, forecasted the team's fourth-round pick as he mentioned him before he was selected by the Dirty Birds.
The Falcons chose Clark Phillips III in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after Jamal Anderson tweeted out that he should have been selected already.
Atlanta Falcons legend foretold Clark Philips being selected by the Dirty Birds
The Atlanta Falcons made their selection with their 113th-overall pick by taking Utah CB Clark Phillips III, who was mentioned by another former Utah star, Jamal Anderson, as potentially being a steal for a team. That team ended up being the same team he played for for eight seasons.
Jamal was a seventh-round pick, so he knows what it is like to be overlooked, and he thinks that is what teams have been doing with Clark Phillips III. He tweeted this out last night:
He has a point, there were not what was now 112 players better than the Utah CB. He was seen as a first-round talent that was overlooked (literally) because he lacks height. The Falcons obviously believe in him as they selected him with the 113th pick.
Phillips will join a talented secondary. He will play alongside A.J. Terrell who is one of the best at his position in the NFL, Jeff Okudah who was a third-overall pick just a few years ago, Mike Hughes who is a former first-round pick, Darren Hall who is coming off of a decent season, and Dee Alford who had an intriguing first season in the NFL.
Then you can throw in Jessie Bates, Richie Grant, and Jaylinn Hawkins. The secondary looks like it will be better than it has been in a long time, and the newest member, Clark Phillips, is another solid and promising piece.