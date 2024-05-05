Atlanta Falcons legend petitioning for another uniform change
Jamal Anderson is trying his best to get the Atlanta Falcons to make another change to their uniforms.
Former running back and original 'Dirty Bird' Jamal Anderson is doing all he can to get the Atlanta Falcons to scrap their current slate of uniforms and introduce new ones next year. He has been pushing for the change with a series of Tweets.
Initially, he confused a lot of fans by tweeting this out of the blue:
As you can imagine, everyone assumed Anderson had an inside look at new uniforms. To try and clear things up, he recorded this video:
Things did get confusing with all of this. He insinuated that he knows something that the rest of us don't. However, that is not the case as he has been trying to get the ball rolling on making the changes.
The good news is that he has a voice inside the Falcons organization. He has done many videos with the team commemorating the 1998 team. He continues to be one of the most engaged former players that the Falcons have.
I doubt that this will go anywhere, though. The Falcons have only worn these uniforms for four seasons. Outside of abandoning the gradient jerseys, they haven't given any indication that they are looking to make a dramatic change again.
Making the change isn't as easy as coming up with a new look and getting it made. There are many consequences when you make the change like causing a wave of outdated uniforms that fans have spent their hard-earned money on.
It also isn't a good look when you already abandon uniforms after just four seasons—no one wants to be the Cleveland Browns.