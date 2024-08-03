Atlanta Falcons legend remains in free agency as season looms
By Nick Halden
Watching the last three years of the career of Julio Jones has been tough to stomach. The Atlanta Falcons legend has made stops with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles after demanding his way out of Atlanta. Each stop has seen the production take a step back and the injury concerns continue.
The last time we really saw flashes of the player Jones once was came in garbage time of Tom Brady's final playoff game. There hasn't been any sustained greatness from Jones since the receiver left Atlanta. This has resulted in what appears to be an extremely limited free-agent market.
Jones sitting in free agency alongside former Saints' star Michael Thomas serves as a great example of how quickly this league moves on. Two players who were in the conversation for the league's best receivers now sit in free agency appearing unable to find new landing spots.
Could this be the end of the road for Julio Jones?
No matter how Julio's career has ended the Atlanta legend is forever etched in team history. The team's all-time leading receiver is deserving of a spot in Atlanta's Ring of Honor and should be a future Hall of Famer. When Jones was at his best it simply wasn't fair.
Looking at potential landing spots left for the veteran two possibilities stick out if his career is going to continue. The first is a legacy signing in Atlanta in a player/coach role allowing the veteran to have a farewell tour with the team where it all began.
The second is the Kansas City Chiefs, if there is anyone able to breathe life back into the final years of Jones' career it is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. While both options are on the table the more likely scenario seems to be a repeat of last season.
Jones sitting out for a large portion of the year and joining a contending roster dealing with injuries or depth concerns. It speaks to how far the veteran has fallen over the last three years and why this could be the end of a player who will forever be a Falcons legend.