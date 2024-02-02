Atlanta Falcons made the right decision bringing back veteran coach
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans didn't have to wait long for Raheem Morris to assemble his coaching staff, one that clearly fits what the Falcons are building. Morris was the perfect man for this job and it shows in his decision-making at how he has built out the staff. Whether it is moving T.J. Yates to quarterback coach or retaining Atlanta's offensive line and running backs coaches.
Morris is coming in and giving the team a fresh start while also keeping what worked in place. His moves speak to his reach around the league as well as how seriously he is taking his second chance in Atlanta. This time, however, that chance comes with the needed cap space and young talent to have a winning season.
These types of moves continued with Morris retaining veteran coach Jerry Gray this past week. Gray is a very accomplished coach in this league and the respect players have for him is obvious. The veteran coach will remain an assistant head coach and likely help the defensive backs.
It isn't a coincidence that Jerry Gray joined Atlanta's staff and the defense took a step forward. His experience and coaching clearly have an impact and make him an extremely valuable piece for this staff moving forward.
Morris needs only to win at two positions this offseason for the fanbase to believe they have a shot at the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. Morris and Terry Fontenot must find a way to add an edge rusher and a capable quarterback.
Even if that means it is a boring move like Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson the team simply needs capable to win. Given how we have seen Morris manage the coaching staff, however, it seems safe to expect a bigger splashy move for a team that has clearly hired the right man to turn around what has been a losing franchise.