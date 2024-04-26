Atlanta Falcons make another odd draft decision in trade up
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long into the second round to trade up and do something they have avoided all season, adding to the defense. Atlanta spent their extra third rounder to move up into the second and select Ruke Orhorhoro out of Clemson.
Ruke is a great prospect and an exciting fit for the Falcons. He is versatile and explosive and will be learning alongside Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. While this pick makes far more sense than the selection of Michael Penix Jr. it could again be argued as a bit of a reach.
Atlanta opted to spend their extra third-round pick in exchange to move up and bring in the defender. That is adding to a position where you already have considerable depth at while still needing help at edge and corner. It seems that Atlanta has completely abandoned taking the best player on the board and is simply taking their favorite fits and prospects.
In this case, however, it is far easier to explain with Ruke having a chance to make the rotation right away and have an impact. Atlanta's draft strategy in the first two rounds has made a level of sense but leaves a myriad of questions as to where they will find depth and help in an offseason that is supposed to push the chips to the center of the table.
Atlanta's second-round decision makes further sense if they believe in their ability to help him take the next step as a pass rusher. While he was never an elite pass rusher at Clemson all the ability is there to take a step forward in Atlanta.
Despite trading up the Falcons will have one remaining selection tonight with another third-round pick thanks to the Calvin Ridley trade. It should be an interesting decision with clear needs still in the secondary, edge, and receiver positions.