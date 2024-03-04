Atlanta Falcons make blockbuster trade to land quarterback in mock draft
By Nick Halden
In this mock draft, the Chicago Bears auctioned off their first overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons landing the ability to pick their quarterback. This seems incredibly unlikely as Justin Fields seems on his way out of Chicago, however, with all the misleading rumors it wouldn't be shocking to see Atlanta or another team land within the top three.
The Falcons were forced to part ways with multiple first-rounders as well as their second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2025 to land the ability to select their quarterback.
Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye are going to be the first quarterbacks off the board and in the right class could all make an argument as the best prospect. Each has received a healthy level of criticism from bored NFL fans and pundits but all three have the tools to be franchise guys at the next level.
For Atlanta to pay this hefty price to move up, however, the team must be beyond sure they have the right guy. Look at the Panthers and Texans and how each of their seasons played out in 2023 based on the trades and decisions that they made. With this in mind, with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons select...