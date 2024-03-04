Atlanta Falcons make blockbuster trade to land quarterback in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Round 3 Pick #74 Javon Bullard-S
The Falcons parted ways with their second-round pick in the trade for Caleb Williams leaving their next selection at 74. There is a reason that so many former players coached by Kirby Smart and Nick Saban are in this league.
Arguably they are the two best programs in the NCAA at getting their players ready for the next level. Atlanta can bring in Bullard to compete with Hellams to play alongside Jessie Bates.
Round 3 Pick #79 Ricky Pearsall-WR
Truthfully the Falcons need to attack the receiver position earlier in the draft. However, in this mock, the team sacrifices this to add their quarterback of the future. Pearsall is the best prospect left in the third round and still is arguably a bit of a reach for Atlanta. Ricky could be a solid secondary option for the Falcons as the 4th or 5th receiver moving into the 2024 season.
Atlanta would need to bring in at least two veteran receivers in free agency to give Caleb Williams plenty of depth in his rookie season. Drake London is a capable number one but Atlanta needs at least two starters added to this roster.