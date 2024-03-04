Atlanta Falcons make blockbuster trade to land quarterback in mock draft
By Nick Halden
Pick #110 Maason Smith-DL
You have two great starters in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, however, both have struggled with injuries. Atlanta finally had a strong defensive line in the 2023 season and I would expect that momentum to continue moving into 2024. Smith gives you great depth and the ability to develop a potential starter behind two great veterans.
Pick #142 Jamari Thrash-WR
The Falcons get a potential bargain at this point in the draft adding a depth receiver. Thrash is going to fall in this draft due to being both undersized and not overly fast. However, he has shown an ability to create space and is talented enough to compete for a reserve role in Atlanta.
Pick #199 Nelson Ceaser-EDGE
If the Falcons spend their first-round pick on a quarterback they will need to attack both the edge and receiver positions in free agency. Here they take a shot in the dark at perhaps finding a surprise contributor. Terry Fontenot has shown an elite ability to find contributors at a point in the draft where many are not going to make rosters or play any role for their teams whatsoever.