Atlanta Falcons make NFL Draft history with selection of Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons have made their pick as they used their eighth-overall pick on running back Bijan Robinson. They have now become the first team to land an offensive trio in the past three drafts.
Atlanta Falcons become first team to select a TE, WR, and RB in the top ten in back-to-back-to-back drafts
This means the Atlanta Falcons have become the first team in NFL history to draft a tight end, wide receiver, and running back, all in the top ten, in back-to-back-to-back drafts.
This means we have our offensive trio; Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith started their draft selections off with a ridiculous talent in tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth-overall pick in 2021, then selected wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in 2022, and now they have selected a smooth running back out of Texas named Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This is the future of the team, and now Arthur Smith has some ELITE talent on the offense. The offense has a great offensive line led by Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary, two great tight ends with Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith, a great wide receiver in Drake London, and three incredible running backs with Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson.
That is an offense that can have some incredible success, and hopefully, Desmond Ridders continues to progress to becoming a franchise quarterback. If he does, that means the Falcons drafted an elite trio of offensive playmakers in last year's draft with Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Desmond Ridder.
Anyways, the selection of Bijan Robinson means they have confidence in all the additions they made on defense this offseason. They also backed up their adamant claim of going with the best player available approach.
One thing is for sure, they got a dynamic running back who can do literally anything. He could come in and become their slot wide receiver on day one if they needed him to be.