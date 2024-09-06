Atlanta Falcons make predictable decision naming season's team captains
By Nick Halden
With head coach Raheem Morris showing his preference for veterans throughout camp and the preseason Atlanta's team captains followed a predictable outcome. This past week Atlanta's four captains were named with Jessie Bates and Grady Jarrett being named as the defensive captains.
This doesn't come as a surprise as Bates is Atlanta's best defender and Grady Jarrett is the longest-tenured. Jarrett has been with the Falcons through three different coaching regimes and is one of the few pieces who has offered stability and an expected level of excellence.
Atlanta's offensive captains are Kirk Cousins and veteran left tackle Jake Matthews. Matthews being named a captain is a bit surprising if you are looking at the level of play compared to the rest of the offense. However, like Jarrett, Matthews is the longest-tenured Falcon on the offense and has been through the most of any of Atlanta's remaining options.
Kirk Cousins, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, and Jessie Bates will be Atlanta's 2024 captains
The honor followed a pattern that had been set by the coaching staff throughout camp and the preseason. Whether it was putting Mike Hughes and Richie Grant back into the starting lineup or giving the third receiver role to Ray-Ray McCloud the message is clear.
Veterans are going to be given the first shot at winning roster spots and will be given the most trust on this roster. While this doesn't fully apply to the process of picking team captains it does explain the inclusion of Matthews.
Defensively the only other player who could have earned consideration is corner A.J. Terrell. As great as he has been no Falcon has enjoyed a season as elite as Jessie Bates just had in the secondary in well over a decade.
His impact on winning and relentless style of play no matter the score earned him this role. For Cousins, it is an expected honor for the franchise quarterback. One that will come with expectations as Michael Penix Jr. looms and Atlanta heads into the season facing playoff expectations.