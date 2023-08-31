Atlanta Falcons make predictable roster moves heading into 2023 season
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have locked in the first version of their 53-man roster with changes likely to be made before week one. There were few surprises this season with the majority of roster spots already locked up compared to the past two seasons.
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot clearly have two concerns left at receiver and linebacker badly needing depth at both positions. Even with these two concerns, this is clearly the deepest roster Atlanta has had since the duo took over for the Falcons.
Looking at Atlatna's roster there are really only two moves that you could consider surprising with the first coming at the receiver position. Josh Ali making the first 53-man roster is both a great story and speaks to how little depth Atlanta has at the position.
The Falcons' first version of their roster has Drake London, Scotty Miller, Mack Hollins, Josh Ali, and KhaDarel Hodge as the only receivers on the roster. None of these players have had an 1,000 yard season and between all five players there are only 3 seasons above 500 yards.
To say it is a weak position for the Falcons would be an understatement. Still, Ali making the roster is an exciting story and a player to keep a close eye on as someone that spent a lot of time working with Desmond Ridder.
Atlanta's second surprising move happend at tight end with the team moving on from Parker Hesse and keeping former Georgia Bulldog John FitzPatrick. Though one could argue that Arthur Smith keeping a 6'7 willing blocker at the position is anything but surprising.
Despite having Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts working in Smith's system FitzPatrick will likely work his way into the rotation. It will be interesting to see if the offense attempts to use his size advantage to their favor and use the second-year player as a surprise target.
The rest of Atlanta's roster has little in the way of surprises with the team clearly still looking to make moves before the season kicks off next week.