Atlanta Falcons make shocking cut after re-signing veteran
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons made their first truly surprising move of the off-season by cutting tackle Germain Ifedi only weeks after re-signing the veteran. Atlanta has their starting tackles in place in Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, however, Ifedi was thought to be the swing tackle providing much-needed depth and a reliable option.
Ifedi didn't make it to the preseason with the Falcons getting cut and leaving a wide-open competition for the swing tackle position. Atlanta's starting offensive line is locked in and from left to right will be Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary.
The only known backup option at this point is Matt Hennessy who is Dalman's backup and can slot into either guard spot if needed. This leaves at least two other spots wide open now that Ifedi has been cut and Atlanta is clearly in need of a swing tackle on game day.
Atlanta's current options are Ethan Greenidge, Joshua Miles, and Tyler Vrabel though there is a chance Atlanta gives their depth guards a chance as well with how much Smith loves positional flexibility.
Cutting Ifedi is such an odd move for a team that clearly has a great offensive line and had reliable depth in the veteran. One would hope this is a move in which Terry Fontenot and the Falcons clearly know something we don't.
Otherwise, this is clearly a mistake for a team that now has zero depth at either tackle spot and will be left without a reliable plan if injury strikes. Ifedi isn't close to Matthews or McGary but has proven to be a capable enough option to start in a pinch something that Atlanta's roster now clearly lacks.
Cutting Ifedi is the first clearly bad move of the off-season for Fontenot and one that Atlanta has to hope doesn't come back to hurt them.