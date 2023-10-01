Atlanta Falcons make the right adjustments at the worst time in London
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons answered one of the loudest complaints so far this season finally spreading the field going five wide. Far too often early on in the season the Falcons run the same two receiver sets that have become predictable and demand zero fear or respect from the opposing defense.
Arthur Smith made the adjustment but at the worst possible time with the team facing a third and short. Smith sent his offense out five wide without even a threat of running the ball on a down you would hope Atlanta could get the push to gain a single yard
This decision is the exact type of poor coaching that isn't helping Desmond Ridder or this Atlanta offense. That is the play call to make if you want to push the ball down the field and you're willing to go for 4th down.
The Atlanta offense has been ugly the past two weeks and early in London that trend has continued for a team that simply can't make the obvious play calls or decisions that any Madden player should know to make.
You have Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier who both have shown themselves very capable of creating big plays out of nothing.
This decision came at an important time as well with the Falcons already down a touchdown and badly needing to keep their defense off the field for at least a few first downs. Just as he struggled last week calling plays Smith seems to be making the worst decisions at the worst times for an offense that can't seem to do anything at a high level right now.
Desmond Ridder hasn't proven himself capable of making a play with the field spread in that situation. If you're going to put the ball in your quarterback's hands sneak the ball and give yourself three more downs.