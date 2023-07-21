Atlanta Falcons miss out on perfect fit at receiver
By Nick Halden
Former New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims was the major NFL headline this week being traded to the Lions with the Jets attempting to clear the depth chart at the position. The Atlanta Falcons missed out on a potential perfect match considering their lack of depth at the position and the cheap cost of adding Mims.
Atlanta's current depth chart at receiver is Drake London, Mack Hollins, and Scotty Miller with anything after that being completely guesswork. Hollins and Miller both have an interesting upside but are far from proven pieces heading into the season.
Outside of London, it seems any of Atlanta's depth chart spots at receiver are up for grabs and Mims would have been an interesting addition to add to the mix.
Arthur Smith's offense clearly prefers to add capable blockers with a large catch radius at the position and Denzel fits this criteria. While Mims hasn't produced close to the level expected the receiver has been a part of a team with clear issues at quarterback.
Whether it has been Mike White, Joe Flacco, or Zach Wilson it is hard to fault any struggles from the Jets' receivers over the past three seasons. Mims getting a fresh start with the Lions is a great move for both Denzel and a young Lions team that is one of the trendy picks of the off-season.
While Atlanta still has plenty of time to add to the position it is concerning that Fontenot and Smith are seemingly so content with an unproven group of receivers. A large part of this is due to having Patterson, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts who can all fill the void left by any struggles at receiver.
However, it wouldn't hurt to add a depth piece to the position or a veteran that can offer a bit of leadership to a young group.