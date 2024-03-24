Atlanta Falcons mock draft post Free Agency's first wave
Should the Falcons go wide receiver in the first? Only if it's the best player available.
With Atlanta Falcons' GM Terry Fontenot manning the helm, the team has built up the roster to be competitive even before the NFL Draft started. With a great start to free agency, the Falcons' roster is complete and even has a starting quarterback who should be able to lead the roster to new heights in 2024. However, there are still some holes, and an upgrade in talent and talented depth all along the roster is needed. That's what the draft should be used for.
So far, the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to be the quarterback for at least the next two years. The glaring hole on the roster has been fixed and the rest of the roster looks very solid.
The team is built in a way to where they can go a true best player available and pick guys who will help raise the talent level at every single pick.
There might also be a way to get a long-term quarterback if someone falls to the right pick as well. With assistance from the NFL Mock Draft Database Simulator, this scenario was created.