Atlanta Falcons mock draft post Free Agency's first wave
Should the Falcons go wide receiver in the first? Only if it's the best player available.
Round 1, No. 8 overall: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
2023: 15 Games Played, 92 Catches, 1,640 Yards, 13 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 37 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 2 Punt Returns, 87 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 2 Kick Returns, 17 Yards,
2022: 12 Games Played, 75 Catches, 1,145 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 3 Carries, 6 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Punt Return, 0 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 9 Games Played, 41 Catches, 415 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 13 Yards, 2 Tackles
2020: 4 Games Played, 6 Catches, 72 Yards, 3 Carries, -16 Yards
'Best player available' should always be the mantra for the Atlanta Falcons. This time it leads to them getting yet another wide receiver in the top eight picks of the draft. Rome Odunze would be a fantastic complement to Drake London. London is a good No. 1 receiver, but surrounding Kirk Cousins with high-level options to throw to is always a smart move.
Adding Odunze to a group that includes London, new acquisitions Darnell Mooney, Rondale Moore, and Ray-Ray McCloud, and a re-signed KhaDarel Hodge would give the Falcons six-deep at wide receiver.
With new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson likely to run a ton of 11-personnel sets (three WRs, one RB, one TE), it shouldn't be a shock that wide receiver depth has been a priority for the Falcons this year. This pick would round out the group and give Atlanta one of the betterreceiving corps in the league. Odunze is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver who runs a 4.45 and showed that he has the talent to be an NFL No. 1 in college.
This kind of addition would feel a lot like adding Julio Jones to the already loaded group in 2012 that had Roddy White and Tony Gonzalez—only if White and Gonzalez were both in their early 20s.