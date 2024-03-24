Atlanta Falcons mock draft post Free Agency's first wave
Should the Falcons go wide receiver in the first? Only if it's the best player available.
Round 3, No. 74 overall: EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
2023: 10 Games Played, 37 Tackles, 16.0 Tackles for Loss, 12.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 3 Pass Deflections
2022: 11 Games Played, 26 Tackles, 6.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Fumbles Forced
2021: 13 Games Played, 15 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 1.0 Sack
The Atlanta Falcons current edge group is Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Adetekunbo Ogundeji and Ikenna Enechukwu. There's a minimum need of a depth guy to replace Ogundeki and Enechukwu in the rotation.
Jonah Elliss has a brother who plays for the Falcons already—Kaden Elliss an inside linebacker—but Jonawould play more of an outside linebacker or edge rusher role. The Falcons would instantly have an upgrade at pass rusher over Ogundeji and Malone with Elliss and could end up having another moveable chess piece for the defense in him as well.
Round 3, No. 79 overall: CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
2023: 13 Games Played, 51 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 1 QB Hurry, 4 Interceptions, 1 Fumble Forced, 13 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 1 Yard, 2 Kick Returns, 33 Yards
2022: 12 Games Played, 48 Tackles, 14 Pass Deflections, 6 Kick Returns, 99 Yards
2021: 13 Games Played, 37 Tackles, 1.0 Tackle for Loss, 3 Interceptions, 7 Pass Deflections, 1 Punt Return, 2 Yards, 21 Kick Returns, 471 Yards, 1 Touchdown
2020: 5 Games Played, 2 Catches, 4 Yards, 1 Carry, 3 Yards, 4 Punt Returns, 9 Yards, 1 Tackle
The Falcons need more depth at cornerback with just A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips and Dee Alford on the roster. Kris Abrams-Draine is a fantastic as a run defender and as an all-around cornerback. He is also solid enough in zone and technically sound in man coverage.
He's also a great athlete who ran a 4.44 in the 40 at the combine and is fantastic at high-pointing the ball. The Falcons need someone who can be a bit of a ballhawk at cornerback as well, and Abrams-Draine has shown that he can help build the group of playmakers for the Falcons.