Atlanta Falcons mock draft post Free Agency's first wave
Should the Falcons go wide receiver in the first? Only if it's the best player available.
Round 6, No. 187 overall: LB Trevin Wallace, Kentucky
2023: 12 Games Played, 80 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Tackles, 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 2 Interceptions
2021: 12 Games Played, 32 Tackles, 3.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflection
The Falcons depth at off-ball linebacker behind Troy Anderson, Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss is non-existent. Adding a linebacker the caliber of Trevin Wallace would be a great move for the Falcons. Wallace has shown pass-rush ability to go with his solid run defense. On top of that, he has shown he can be a solid intermediate zone coverage linebacker.
Wallace was a team captain for the Wildcats and showed that he can lead a defense that's similar scheme-wise to what the Falcons will be running. For now, this would be a depth move but Wallace could develop into a starter.
Round 6, No. 197 overall: OT Brandon Coleman, Texas Christian
2023: 11 Games Started at Left Guard (four) and Left Tackle (seven), 64.5 PFF Pass Block Grade, 55.5 PFF Run Block Grade
2022: 15 Games Started at Left Tackle, 74.6 PFF Pass Block Grade, 77.5 PFF Run Block Grade
2021: 8 Games Started at Left Guard, 11 Games Played at Left Guard (10) and Left Tackle (1), 80.4 PFF Pass Block Grade, 65.1 PFF Run Block Grade
2020: 4 Games Played at Right Tackle, 81.1 PFF Pass Block Grade, 49.1 PFF Run Block Grade
When looking at the future of the offensive line, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary look to be nearing the end of their time in Atlanta in the next two to three years. Adding someone who can play a swing tackle role and eventually compete for a starting job would be a wise move. Brandon Coleman from Texas Christian has experience at both tackle spots in college as well as at guard, but he played best at left tackle. The Falcons should view him as a left tackle only moving forward to eventually compete for the starting role once Matthews retires.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS, or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.