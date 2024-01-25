Raheem Morris becomes the Atlanta Falcons new head coach
After spending three seasons away from the team, former Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris has been named as their new head coach
In a shocking twist, the Atlanta Falcons have made a head coaching hire sooner than anyone expected.
After all the Bill Belichick rumors, the Falcons have decided to travel four years into the past and hired their former interim head coach Raheem Morris as their permanent head coach.
Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris to be their new head coach
Raheem Morris has been a fantastic coach everywhere he has been. He spent a lot of time in different positions under Dan Quinn with the Atlanta Falcons. Then when Quinn was fired in 2020, Morris took over as the interim head coach for the remaining 12 games.
The Falcons did consider naming him their permanent head coach but ended up landing on Arthur Smith—in hindsight, that move essentially wasted three seasons.
Morris moved to Los Angeles to be the defensive coordinator of the Rams where he was able to complement Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense with his threatening defense.
In all reality, it shouldn't have taken this long for Morris to become a head coach. He was more than qualified to be hired but things just never materialized.
Morris got his start in the NFL in 2002 as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was then promoted to assistant defensive backs coach for two years before becoming Kansas State's defensive coordinator.
The Bucs then brought him back as their defensive backs coach and after two years he became their head coach for two years. His next stop was Washington where he was, once again, a defensive backs coach.
From there, he was hired to be the Falcons assistant head coach and pass game coordinator from 2015 to 2019. He also doubled as their wide receivers coach from 2016 to 2019 then became their defensive coordinator (with help from LB coach Jeff Ulbrich) in 2020 before becoming the Falcons interim head coach after the team started 0-5.
Morris the past three seasons with the Rams and now he will be the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.