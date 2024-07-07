Atlanta Falcons named logical landing spot for star pass rusher
By Nick Halden
CBS Sports took the time to put together a list of the best landing spots for current Patriot pass rusher Matthew Judon. Unsurprisingly the Falcons made the list with the Lions and Seahawks being named as possible fits as well.
Out of the three options, there isn't any question Atlanta's pass rush situation is by far the most dire. You are running it back with an unproven player in Arnold Ebiketie and a veteran who has proven incapable of consistently getting to the quarterback.
Those are your current starting edge rushers, barring another addition. Bralen Trice is an exciting young rookie but can't be counted on to be a starter from day one. Atlanta needs to make moves at the position and it is possible that Judon is the only viable option left.
Matthew Judon landing in Atlanta completely changes the team's ceiling
Trading for Judon changes what the expectations should be in Atlanta. Judon's ability as a pass rusher puts this team's ability to compete with the rest of the NFC into question. There is reason to believe that Raheem Morris can create a viable pass rush that simply isn't there without the veteran.
The obvious hurdle is the cap space to make the move. While this is a bit of a concern at first glance there are a myriad of cuts and deals that can be changed to open the needed space. The idea of the deal makes complete sense on paper but remains a long shot.
Atlanta's disinterest in improving their pass rush in a quarterback-driven league is maddening. This isn't to say the team hasn't attempted to make a move but rather the inability to land the plane on any of them suggests a lack of urgency.
With Kirk Cousins now the starting quarterback your window to contend is at the very least ajar. Adding a capable pass rush makes you a viable NFC contender, not a favorite but a contender. Whether it is blind belief in their current options or an inability to get a deal done it doesn't lend itself to believing in the current regime.
Trading for Judon completely changes this perspective and gives the team legitimate hope of taking a step forward on defense. If the Patriots are willing Fontenot shouldn't hesitate to spend what it takes to fix the biggest concern in Atlanta.