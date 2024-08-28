Atlanta Falcons named one of the league's most desperate teams in 2024
By Nick Halden
SBNation took the time to list the league's five most desperate teams heading into the 2024 season. The Atlanta Falcons were the first team listed in what at first glance appears to be an insult. However, looking at the context and the explanation it is more than fair.
The Jets, Panthers, 49ers, and Cowboys complete a list that isn't a shot but points out the reality of each situation. Things would be different if Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot had simply drafted Michael Penix Jr. and looked at this as an evaluation year of the quarterback and their current roster.
Adding Justin Simmons, Matthew Judon, Kirk Cousins, and Darnell Mooney are moves of a team trying to be relevant. One that understands the past rosters haven't gotten the job done for a franchise that has been a doormat since the 2017 season.
Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have set expectations high for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Desperation isn't always a bad things as we have seen with the Rams or Bucs in past seasons. Sometimes going all in works and builds a contender. This has to be the floor for the Falcons if they don't want to view all their moves as a failure.
Winning the division and being at least competitive in the playoffs should be the baseline expectation for this team. Any franchise that doesn't have this expectation and a healthy desperation after six years of losing simply doesn't care.
Atlanta has a GM and head coach who has proven over the last four months they are willing to put their jobs on the line to win now. Making all the splashy moves they have greatly heightened expectations and put a certain level of desperation on the 2024 season.
If things were to go awry it wouldn't be at all surprising to see at least GM Terry Fontenot pay the price. Anything less than a playoff berth and a competitive playoff game will be viewed as a failure.