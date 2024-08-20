Atlanta Falcons new edge rusher makes surprising comments on contract status
By Nick Halden
When the Atlanta Falcons traded for former Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon a new contract was assumed to be on the way. Judon's frustration in New England was based on his contract and what was happening with the roster.
It is completely understandable for a player of his ability to use what short-term leverage he did have. Judon forcing a trade and ending up in Atlanta was expected to end with the veteran receiving a new contract. Something Atlanta is yet to work out and doesn't appear to be interested in at this time.
Judon isn't making waves or demanding a new deal after the trade. This is somewhat surprising considering the edge rusher is unlikely to ever have this much leverage in demanding a new contract. Whether or not this is the right decision for his career can be debated.
What can't is how great this is for Atlanta's roster and how it will endear him to the fanbase moving forward. An accomplished player who is by far Atlanta's best pass rusher walking in and talking about earning his way to another deal screams New England.
It is an old-school approach of always being hungry and understanding where you fall on the roster. Even with Judon having Atlanta at a disadvantage after the trade as their lone edge rushing threat the veteran is content to play out the one year left on his deal.
This allows Atlanta more flexibility in the future and will allow them to pay Judon based on this season not who he has been the three years prior. It is the best situation for Terry Fontenot and an Atlanta defense that is going to need more than one big addition next offseason.
Judon's comments are a further sign that perhaps this is finally an Atlanta team to be taken seriously. One that will end the seven-year playoff drought and help wipe away the Super Bowl infamy that refuses to leave Atlanta.