Atlanta Falcons are new favorites to land Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson announced, today, that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens weeks ago. Nothing has transpired in that time period as it is all crickets regarding teams that could have a potential interest—one of which is the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons have Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Logan Woodside on their roster. While there is legit intrigue with Ridder, none of them have proven to be a franchise quarterback, quite yet. Now, following the trade request announcement, the Falcons have become the favorites to land the star quarterback.
The next few months will be interesting in the NFL. We have already gotten through the initial rush of free agency and are gearing up for the draft, however, this year is much different because we have drama between two former-MVP quarterbacks—Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. We will focus on Lamar as he has announced his request for a trade. This has, unsurprisingly, resulted in the Atlanta Falcons being the favorites to land him.
DraftKings posted the odds on Twitter following the news:
While I once had hope for the athletic QB landing in Atlanta, I don't think it will end up happening. If you are putting money down, I would suggest either the Indianapolis Colts or the Tennessee Titans.
The Falcons may have aggressively pursued Deshaun Watson last year, but think about what happened that caused him to land in Cleveland. He asked for more guarantees in his contract, which is something Lamar has been adamant about in his negotiations. Lamar has reportedly asked for $200 million in guarantees, which is close to the $230 million that sent Watson in a different direction.
That is just the start of it. There are so many ins and outs to this whole situation, it is crazy. Things like owners not wanting to enable so much guaranteed money, Lamar not having an agent, Lamar's injury history, etc. When this all comes to a conclusion, I would be surprised if Lamar ends up in Atlanta.
