Atlanta Falcons: New rule will extend this player's career
By Nick Halden
With the NFL putting in place a new rule the Atlanta Falcons and the rest of the league can now carry a third quarterback. In essence, the rule allows for every team to carry a third quarterback that doesn't count against the team's active roster spots giving them an emergency backup.
This is obviously a response to a playoff game that was ruined due to San Francisco losing both quarterbacks and putting Christian McCaffrey at the position before sending back out an injured Brock Purdy.
Injuries are part of the game and Philly injuring both quarterbacks due to a ferocious front that many dollars and draft picks have been spent on should have been a bigger story. While injuries are never ideal it spoke to the level of talent the Eagles had and the physicality they played with.
However, this is a rule that benefits Atlanta and the league by allowing veteran quarterbacks to extend their careers. In this case, it appears it will help extend the career of Logan Woodside who is currently Atlanta's third option and barring a surprise signing should be Atlanta's emergency quarterback.
Desmond Ridder is locked in as the starter with Taylor Heinicke as the second option if Ridder is injured or is unable to take the expected step.
Logan Woodside spent time with the Titans before joining the team last season when Marcus Mariota quit after being benched by the team. Woodside was Ridder's backup for the final four games of the season.
Woodside lacks starting experience but is a great safe third emergency option as a capable passer but clearly not a threat to Heinicke or Ridder. Atlanta's only other current option at quarterback is tight-end Feleipe Franks.
It wouldn't be at all surprising to see Atlanta sign one more arm before camp and the preseason begin to give depth.