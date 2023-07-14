4 nightmare scenarios for Falcons in 2023
What would cause Falcons fans to panic during the 2023 season?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Kyle Pitts still isn't used correctly
God forbid this happens. It has been two years of sheer confusion. In his rookie season, Kyle Pitts actually topped the 1,000-yard mark but seemed allergic to the end zone. Pitts caught 68 passes during his rookie campaign, but last year saw his production go way down.
Even though he was hurt for a portion of the season, Pitts' yardage per game still dropped from 60.4 to 35.4 from his rookie season to 2022. Pitts caught just 2.8 passes per game last year in 10 games.
The Falcons drafted this guy fourth overall in 2021 when they could have taken some elite weapons like Ja'Marr Chase or Jaylen Waddle instead. Yet, Pitts has been used often as a decoy or a blocker. Why?
If Falcons fans see the offense refuse to use him like they should in 2023, then they are going to explode with anger. Pitts is a unicorn of a weapon, and he deserves to be used like it. If he isn't, then this organization needs to roll some heads. It would be a travesty to see Pitts' third season go to waste and be underutilized.