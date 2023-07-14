4 nightmare scenarios for Falcons in 2023
What would cause Falcons fans to panic during the 2023 season?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Desmond Ridder isn't the guy, but Falcons finish outside of top 5 picks
This is the first of two scenarios which are related. One of the worst things that could happen to Atlanta this year is that Desmond Ridder proves he is not the quarterback of the future, but the Falcons stay somewhat competitive.
Let's say the Falcons end the season somewhere around seven wins. If that ends up being the case, then they'll probably land outside the top five picks but still within the top 12 or so. There are a lot of fans that are hoping and bracing for the Falcons to land a top-5 pick in next year's draft.
And, understandably so. If Atlanta is able to draft either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, the franchise should be set for years to come. They'd have their answer to just who will be the next franchise quarterback following Matt Ryan.
But, if the Falcons land outside the top five picks, they'll have to sacrifice some major draft capital to move up and get one of those two quarterbacks. And, that's assuming the top two or three teams in the draft order is willing to make a move.