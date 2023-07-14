4 nightmare scenarios for Falcons in 2023
What would cause Falcons fans to panic during the 2023 season?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Falcons make the playoffs
If the Falcons make the playoffs in 2023, it's likely not going to be because of quarterback play, but in spite of quarterback play. The NFC South is possibly the most wide-open division in the NFL, so it shouldn't surprise anyone if any of the four teams come out on top with a record like 9-8 or 8-9.
But, if the Falcons do indeed make the postseason with a record like that, fans will more than likely still be questioning the quarterback position. Atlanta figures to be a strong running team once again, which is what's going to propel this team into any competitive play, week-in and week-out.
The defense will hopefully be improved, as well, after adding guys like Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss and Calais Campbell via free agency, along with rookie Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips in the draft this year.
But, if the Falcons make the playoffs, they'll surely not just be outside the top five picks, but right towards the end of the teen picks in the first round of 2024. That doesn't give them a real shot at taking one of the top quarterbacks.
The only reason why making the playoffs would be a positive, this season, is if Ridder somehow shocks the world and proves he can, indeed, be a franchise quarterback.