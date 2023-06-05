Atlanta Falcons now have a top five fantasy pick in Robinson
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons haven't been a very interesting team from a fantasy football perspective over the last two seasons. Aside from Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts, there have been very few players that should be ranked highly on draft boards. This season that should change with Atlanta's first-round pick and a player that has a great chance to be the rookie of the year.
Tyler Allgeier rushed for over 1,000 yards and Atlanta had a great second option in Patterson making the move of drafting Bijan Robinson in the top ten surprising. While the season is yet to kick off it was clearly the right decision for the Falcons who now have a star running back that as any Atlanta Falcons fan will tell you is a weapon out of the backfield.
This has not only elevated the Atlanta offense into an exciting team in the 2023 season but one that is now fantasy football relevant. Bijan Robinson should be a top-five pick in the draft despite sharing a backfield with Allgeier and Patterson.
Robinson not only is clearly going to be the starter but has a lot of value in the production he will bring as a receiver and the consistent attempts Atlanta's offense offers. With a rebuilt defense Atlanta is rarely going to be forced into their passing game.
The running attack will be Arthur Smith's focus and Robinson is clearly going to be the number one option often on the field even when Patterson and Allgeier are playing a role. While there might be some concern considering the fantasy bust that Kyle Pitts was with the organization last season the situation is completely different and if anything furthers the point of how many times Robinson will have his hands on the football.
Bijan is clearly a star in the making not only on the field but as the most exciting rookie option in this year's draft.