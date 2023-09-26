Atlanta Falcons offense clearly misses Cordarrelle Patterson
By Nick Halden
Even with the Atlanta Falcons' newly improved offensive weapons, they are missing an explosiveness that veteran Cordarrelle Patterson has brought since joining the team. In each of his two seasons with the Falcons Patterson has brought a level of excitement and big play opportunity this team is missing. Even with Bijan Robins and Tyler Allgeier in the backfield, Patterson is the chance of pace this team needs.
His ability to find mismatches either as a receiver or back and consistently put pressure on the defense could prove to be the missing piece. There is no question that once the veteran is back healthy it can only help Desmond Ridder and give Arthur Smith yet another weapon to put pressure on the defense.
It will allow the team to keep Robinson and Allgeier fresh as well while keeping two of the three on the field. Patterson will bring some excitement to Atlanta's special teams as well with Mike Hughes underwhelming as Atlanta's kick returner.
If Desmond Ridder and this offense cannot find a way to settle in with the addition of Patterson and their easy schedule something has gone horribly awry. Even when the Falcons had far fewer weapons Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota found a way to register a consistent attack.
This is with Ryan only having one reliable target and Mariota unable to throw the ball consistently. The common theme for two very different players was that anytime something good was happening it was often due to Patterson being involved. Whether it was taking the attention of the defense to open up for another big play or creating an explosive play out of a simple design Cordarrelle is the explosive piece this offense is missing.
Atlanta has to hope the veteran is ready as they face arguably their toughest test in London against a Jaguars team that will be motivated after getting embarrassed by C.J. Stroud and the Texans last Sunday. No question despite their new exciting additions this offense still needs Cordarrelle Patterson.