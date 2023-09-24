Atlanta Falcons offense goes missing in ugly road loss in Detroit
By Nick Halden
It is hard to have a much uglier game offensively than the Atlanta Falcons had in their first loss of the season to the Lions. Atlanta may have lost only 20-6 but the score doesn't do justice to just how ugly this game got for Desmond Ridder and the offense.
Atlanta's run game was never able to get established with the team attempting to lean on the passing attack early. This wasn't a terrible idea if not for the fact your pass protection was unable to let Ridder get to his first read before dealing with the pressure.
The first-half pressure obviously got to Desmond who was shaky in the second half missing open receivers and being given very little time.
If you're a glass-half-full type of fan the fun in this game was a great defensive performance with the unit hanging in until late in the 4th keeping this game close. The Falcons offense didn't stay on the field enough to keep the defense fresh and allow this game to be as close as it should have been.
Ridder is now seven games into his young career and there is yet to be one statement game you can point to as the quarterback being the solution. While the problems for this offense are far deeper than the quarterback position they certainly aren't being helped either.
Bijan Robinson was shut down for the first time this season and Atlanta's offense looked completely inept without their star running back at the center of the action. If you're the Falcons as you get ready to take on the Jaguars you have to hope you can get the run game established and Cordarrelle Patterson healthy in week four.
This game will start more questions as well about the quarterback position and whether or not Desmond Ridder is the right guy. Another performance like this and Taylor Heinicke will become a point of speculation.