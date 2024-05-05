Atlanta Falcons offense has one clear concern heading into the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons offense has high expectations heading into the 2024 season after adding Darnell Mooney, Kirk Cousins, and Rondale Moore. With Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson all on their rookie contracts still there is an expectation that Cousins will be the missing piece that makes this a top-ten unit.
Looking at the offense there is only one concern that could derail the team's strong offseason. Kaleb McGary at right tackle is the biggest question mark for the offense. You have an offensive lineman with an extremely questionable history as a pass protector.
This offseason has been all about moving the unit towards a heavier passing game and adding Michael Penix Jr. as the succession plan behind Cousins. Cousins is coming off of a season-ending injury in the 2023 season. It seems likely he will be ready for the season but there shouldn't be any question it is at least a minor concern.
If injury were to strike your answer is going to be a rookie quarterback with an extensive injury history himself. Who would be protecting his blindside? Perhaps the better version of McGary is who the Falcons see in the 2024 season but it is a risk.
Storm Norton stepped in during the 2023 season and did an admirable job in pass protection in relief of an injured McGary. While this is an option for Atlanta it is far from a proven veteran the team would be wise to add if they had the cap space.
Zac Robinson's offense is going to be far more focused on the passing game and this fits every piece except for McGary. The depth battle at right tackle and how McGary looks in camp and the preseason should be watched closely.
With McGary a part of the previous regime it wouldn't be shocking to see them quickly pivot to protect their veteran starter if needed.