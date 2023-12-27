Atlanta Falcons offense is clearly two pieces away from contending
By Nick Halden
Looking at the Atlanta Falcons roster and who they have under contract next season the off-season begins to take shape. The offensive line is locked in heading into next season from left to right Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Drew Dalman, Chris Lindstrom, and Kaleb McGary are all under contract and will be back next season.
This leads us to look at backs and receivers where Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and Drake London will all return. The backup quarterback role should be filled by Desmond Ridder with Atlanta cutting Heinicke. Taylor has been better than Ridder but costs far more and would save cap space as an easy off-season cut.
Likely the only thing that could change this is if Taylor wins out this season and Atlanta sneaks into the playoffs. A good or great playoff game from Heinicke likely wins the backup far more consideration to stay on the roster.
Atlanta's offense is clearly two pieces away from being able to contend with anyone in the NFC. The biggest issue is obviously finding a franchise quarterback. It is far from simple finding a capable signal caller though it will be close to impossible for Atlanta not to upgrade at the position.
Though it is fair to note this was the same sentiment from last season when Marcus Mariota left the team. However, with a contending roster, they are far more likely to swing big at the position whether that is chasing a veteran like Kirk Cousins or looking to trade up in the draft for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
It is clear that this offense would be a great unit with a capable quarterback with the final needed piece being a second receiver. Since Arthur Smith has taken over the Falcons have consistently failed to add to the position. Drake London is a capable number one receiver but the Falcons clearly need a legitimate second option.
If the Falcons can find both of these pieces it is clear that they should be considered an NFC contender next season. With the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys all stumbling this season it is clear just how wide-open the conference will be moving forward. Atlanta's window to contend is now open, the question as always is can they find a way to capitalize?