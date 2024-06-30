Atlanta Falcons pass rush hopes left hanging on these question marks
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons approached the 2024 offseason as if their pass rush was an established unit. Ignoring the loss of two of their top pass rushers in Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. If the season started today, Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie would be the team's projected starting edge rushers.
Neither player has proven to be a consistent threat. If the Falcons pass rush is going to be anything close to capable at least two players are going to need to have breakout seasons. Looking at the options four names stand out as interesting possibilities.
Zach Harrison
The more that Zach Harrison played the faster his progression went. This resulted in the Falcons not making a move at the position and leaving Harrison is an exciting young player but is a gamble without any proven players behind him.
Kaden Elliss
Moving Elliss outside with regularity might help explain this offseason's approach to the position. It doesn't excuse it whatsoever but it provides a bit of an explanation. If you aren't planning on moving Elliss outside where are you going to make up for the lost sacks Campbell and Dupree brought?
Arnold Ebiketie
There is a lot to love about Arnold Ebiketie as a pass rusher. The regularity that he got to the quarterback suggests double-digit sacks this season. With the increased snaps the pass rusher should finish with 10-12 sacks and is likely Atlanta's best pass rusher.
However, the concerns are obvious with the third-year edge rusher. Ebiketie is at best an average run defender and that is generous. His ability to finish plays can be called into question as well. Ebiketie is not only being counted on to be the primary pass rusher but to improve his ability as a tackler and run-defender. This is a big ask for a third-year player who is yet to consistently start.
Bralen Trice
Power and pursuit are two words that stand out when watching Bralen Trice in college. The rookie could be a solid addition to Atlanta's rotation. Anything more than a rotation player in year one would be a surprise.
Atlanta had to the option to add Dallas Turner or Latu and opted to spend the pick on a backup quarterback. A move that is likely to haunt them as Trice takes time to develop and Penix sits on the bench.