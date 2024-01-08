5 perfect coaching replacements for Arthur Smith
By Ryan Heckman
2. Klint Kubiak, Passing Game Coordinator, San Francisco 49ers
One of the brightest, young players in the league continued his rise over the course of this past season. Brock Purdy's story has gone from Cinderella to a real-life narrative. Purdy was one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. He's in the MVP conversation, no doubt.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is a large reason why the 49ers have had so much success over the years and is definitely someone you want to hire from beneath. Heading up the league's no. 4 passing offense behind the breakout of Purdy is passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak, the son of former Super Bowl champion head coach Gary Kubiak.
If Kubiak brought a similar scheme to Atlanta, it could be exactly what this team needed. Watching the 49ers, it's laughable how they continually get their star players open. Whether it's Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle or Christian McCaffrey, this offense simply allows for their stars to be schemed open to where they can do the rest in the open field.
Kubiak would likely bring the same energy to the Falcons, with a desire to ensure guys like Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson are given the best opportunities to succeed. That means not only scheming them open, but getting them the football on a regular basis, which is something Arthur Smith did not do well.