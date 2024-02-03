2 Falcons players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
By Ryan Heckman
Jeff Okudah should be allowed to walk
Last year, the Falcons got what they thought was a great value by trading a fifth-round pick to the Lions in exchange for former no. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah. Since entering the league in 2020, Okudah has yet to really blossom. And it's not that he hasn't lived up to his draft billing, it's that he's struggled to even look like a competent NFL starter.
In his lone year with Atlanta, Okudah allowed a 65.5 percent completion to opposing quarterbacks to go with a rating of 94.6. He only had three passes defensed all season long, and failed to come up with a single interception. Now, he enters free agency as maybe the biggest liability in Atlanta's starting secondary.
According to Spotrac, Okudah's market value is almost $15 million annually. In a word, that's ludicrous. There is no chance the Falcons pay Okudah that kind of money, let alone half that amount. He is not worth bringing back, period, at this point. Atlanta needs to allow him to sign elsewhere and find a long-term replacement in either the draft or by signing an established free agent veteran.