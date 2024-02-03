2 Falcons players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
By Ryan Heckman
Van Jefferson should be brought back
Last season, the Rams sent wide receiver Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for a sixth rounder. It was a small price to pay for a wide receiver who still had the potential to be a factor in an NFL offense.
However, Jefferson was hardly used last year. He played on 45 percent of offensive snaps, but only received 28 targets.
Because Raheem Morris is now in Atlanta, as the former Rams defensive coordinator, he will certainly have a say in whether or not the team re-signs Jefferson. He may not have coached Jefferson directly, but the two of them had to have had a relationship one way or another.
We know last year's Falcons offense was a mess, partly due to the quarterback position but also due to Arthur Smith's inconsistencies. Jefferson is a burner and is capable of being a WR2 next to Drake London. He would come back pretty cheap, too, because of the fact that he hasn't completely established himself in this league yet.
Back in his second season with the Rams, Jefferson ended with a career-high 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. If the Falcons could get that out of him this coming year, that would be a win.