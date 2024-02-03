2 Falcons players who shouldn't be back in 2024, and 2 that should
By Ryan Heckman
Bud Dupree should be re-signed
Atlanta definitely needs to go get some help at the pass rusher position. Drafting one within the first two days should be a priority. But, bringing back veteran Bud Dupree should also be a priority. Dupree tied for the team lead in sacks last year with 6.5, which isn't a whole lot, but he made an impact.
Dupree played 68 percent of snaps on defense and also registered 24 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries. As a second pass rusher to the Falcons' cornerstone pass rusher in 2024, Dupree could flourish even more.
Considering he signed for $3 million last year after two subpar years with the Tennessee Titans, Dupree gave the Falcons every bit of value they could have asked for. Even if Atlanta brought him back on a deal that gave him somewhere along the lines of $15 million over two years, I think that would be justifiable. The soon-to-be 31-year-old still has some football left in him, and it may as well be in Atlanta.