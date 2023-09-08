Atlanta Falcons: Predicting defensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major defensive stats for the 2023 NFL Season
Much like the offense, the Atlanta Falcons defense should be much improved in 2023. The Falcons invested so much in the defense this offseason and it is almost impossible to envision them not improving a lot this season.
Ryan Nielsen should be able to get the most out of his players right away because he has plenty of veteran players to work with and, for the most part, doesn't need to rely on rookies to guide his unit.
Here is the prediction for who will lead the Falcons in each major statistic on defense.
Tackles for loss: Grady Jarrett
Unsurprisingly, Grady Jarrett led the Atlanta Falcons in tackles for loss last year. He had to do everything by himself, especially after Ta'Quon Graham went down with a season-ending injury.
We all know what Grady is capable of when he has no help around him but we do not know what he can do with help around him. We will finally see him get better matchups with the additions of David Onyemata and Calais Campbell.
With his quickness from the inside, he should be able to routinely force negative plays throughout the season.