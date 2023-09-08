Atlanta Falcons: Predicting defensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major defensive stats for the 2023 NFL Season
Sacks: Arnold Ebiketie
Big things are coming from the former second-round pick out of Penn State, Arnold Ebiketie.
Ebiketie started off the year on a great note as he recorded his first NFL sack in week one against the Saints. He flashed over the next few weeks—especially against the 49ers as he smoked Mike McGlinchey—and then ended up fading as the year went on.
With a full year under his belt and more help around him (which seems like a common theme), I see him having a year to remember. Perhaps we see him become the first double-digit sack artist since Vic Beasley seven years ago.