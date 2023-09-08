Atlanta Falcons: Predicting defensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major defensive stats for the 2023 NFL Season
Tackles: Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen has a lot on his plate in his second season as an NFL linebacker. The talent is obvious but he still struggled for much of his rookie year and is the biggest question mark on this defense.
Andersen's athleticism is incredible and now that he has some big guys in front of him, he should be able to rack up the tackles similar to how Foye Oluokun and Rashaan Evans did over the past couple of years.
There just aren't many players who will be able to run away from Troy Andersen. He just needs to improve his tackling strength and cut down on the missed tackles overall.