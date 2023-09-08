Atlanta Falcons: Predicting defensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major defensive stats for the 2023 NFL Season
Passes defended: A.J. Terrell
For all three seasons that A.J. Terrell has been in the NFL, he has led the Atlanta Falcons in passes defended and there is no reason to think that will change.
Terrell has been one of the best cornerbacks over the past couple of years. He has practically been doing everything himself and has still managed to bat passes away. When Jeff Okudah returns, teams might have to start challenging Terrell more often which plays into the Falcons' hands.
Expect to see A.J. Terrell lead the Atlanta Falcons in PBUs for a fourth-straight season.