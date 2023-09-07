Atlanta Falcons: Predicting offensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major offensive statistics for the 2023 season
3 of 5
Receptions and targets: Drake London
Drake London led the Atlanta Falcons in receptions, and targets while tying for the team lead in receiving touchdowns as a rookie.
In 2023, London should have an uptick in production. I am going to go out on a limb and say that London will lead the team in targets and receptions but not yards or receiving touchdowns. Drake London is an explosive player in his own right but I have others leading in those two stats.
It would honestly be shocking if London didn't lead the team in receptions. Desmond Ridder loved targeting him last year and that should not change this season.