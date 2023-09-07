Atlanta Falcons: Predicting offensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major offensive statistics for the 2023 season
4 of 5
Receiving yards: Kyle Pitts, TE
Not often can you say that your tight end is more athletic than your top wide receiver, but that is the truth for the Atlanta Falcons. Kyle PItts is coming off of a disappointing season and should have a chip on his shoulder.
Pitts can take the top off of a defense or make plays in the open field. I think he will be the explosive pass catcher on the Falcons.
It isn't often that a team has different players lead in receptions and receiving yards but this is my prediction to spice things up a little bit.