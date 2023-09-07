Atlanta Falcons: Predicting offensive stat leaders for 2023
Predicting who will lead the Atlanta Falcons in each major offensive statistics for the 2023 season
Receiving touchdowns: Jonnu Smith, TE
I am predicting a balanced statistical offense for the Atlanta Falcons with Drake London leading in catching the ball, Kyle Pitts leading in yards gained via the passing game, and Jonnu Smith leading in receiving touchdowns.
Arthur Smith brought in Jonnu Smith for a reason; he is another piece that the defense has to account for. Drake London and Kyle Pitts will draw most of the attention in the endzone and Jonnu Smith will sneak in behind the defense.
In his most recent season with Arthur Smith, Jonnu Smith caught eight touchdowns for the Titans. Last year, London and MyCole Pruitt were tied for the team lead in receiving TDs with four.
Smith is going to flourish going up against defenses that are focused on stopping two former top-ten picks (three if you include Bijan Robinson) in the endzone.